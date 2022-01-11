Stabbing victim’s body found along old Coega road

Gqeberha police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating the next of kin of a man whose body was dumped on the old Coega road.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had been notified about the discovery at about 8am on Monday.

The man had multiple stab wounds to the neck and stomach.

“The deceased is between the ages of 30 and 35 years old and was wearing a white vest, black Nike tracksuit pants with yellow stripes on both sides and white Nike takkies,” she said.

“A pink, blue and maroon cap was also lying close to him.”

Anyone who can assist in tracing the family or may be able to identify the man can contact Swartkops Detective Constable Rostan Tiervlei on 082-442-1684, the crime office on 041-394-6243, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

