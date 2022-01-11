Police confiscate drugs, arrest gangster in separate incidents

Hundreds of Mandrax tablets have been removed from the streets and a heavily armed gangster arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said anti-gang unit members had confiscated 1,600 Mandrax tablets at a house in Kamesh Drive in Rosedale, Kariega, at about 12.10am on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that as members tactically approached the house, the suspect was seen hiding a shoebox under the bed,” she said.

“While [police were] locking the pit bull dog away, the suspect jumped over the wall and fled.”

She said the of Mandrax tablets had been found inside the shoebox, with a total estimated value of R100,000.

In another incident, police were patrolling in Bloemendal at about 5.30pm on Monday when they noticed a man acting suspiciously in Aspeling Street.

They followed the 22-year-old into Astrie Street and searched him.

“A pistol, a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition and a packet containing 7 x .22 rounds of ammunition were found in his possession,” Naidu said.

“The gang affiliate was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.”

HeraldLIVE