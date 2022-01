New Mpac chair vows to keep close eye on wasteful expenditure

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Newly elected municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) chair Khanya Ngqisha is adamant that under his watch no excessive invoices will be processed and that money will be spent correctly in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Ngqisha, 37, of Westering, was appointed Mpac chair at a council meeting on Monday...