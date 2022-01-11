Motorist killed during early morning accident in Coega

A 39-year-old man died after a truck collided with his stationary vehicle along the N2 at about 1:30am this morning.

The man was parked on the side of the N2 in Coega, near Cerebos, when a truck travelling towards Gqeberha, bumped his Isuzu bakkie and subsequently overturned.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was standing next to the bakkie when the incident occurred.

He died on the scene as a result of the impact of the collision.

“Six occupants of the bakkie and the truck driver were transported to hospital for treatment.

“The name of the deceased will only be released at a later stage,” she said.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

The fatal accident comes just two days after ten people died following an accident between two taxis on the N2 near Makhanda.

Nine people, including two children died at the scene of accident.

One of the taxis was travelling from Gqeberha to Mthatha with two occupants, while the other was en route to Mossel Bay from Tsolo and was fully loaded.

Both the occupants of the Mthatha-bound taxi, a man and a woman, died while two women, three men and two children, aged between one and four, died in the other taxi.

The tenth person — an adult male — died in hospital on Monday afternoon.

HeraldLIVE