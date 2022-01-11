Acting city manager not guilty of any misconduct — mayor
Johnson recommends councillors not act on SIU report on pandemic toilet contract signed off by Nqwazi
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has recommended that acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi be cleared of any wrongdoing after she signed off on the appointment of a Free State company that was hired to install toilets during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is contained in a confidential report written by Johnson that was discussed at Monday’s council meeting behind closed doors...
