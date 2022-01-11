Acting city manager not guilty of any misconduct — mayor

Johnson recommends councillors not act on SIU report on pandemic toilet contract signed off by Nqwazi

By Herald Reporter -

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has recommended that acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi be cleared of any wrongdoing after she signed off on the appointment of a Free State company that was hired to install toilets during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is contained in a confidential report written by Johnson that was discussed at Monday’s council meeting behind closed doors...