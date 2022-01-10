Thuli Madonsela apologises to Legal Aid SA over Zandile Mafe tweet

In a statement, Legal Aid SA said it had noted Madonsela’s remarks, which had “been interpreted by some members of the public as insinuating Legal Aid SA forces our clients to plead guilty.

“Legal Aid SA wishes to reiterate the interpretation is incorrect and regrettable.”

Mandosela responded to the organisation by apologising, saying she regretted her tweet was misinterpreted.

“I regret my tweet was interpreted to cast aspersions on the great work you do to advance access to justice and reinforce everyday justice,” she said.