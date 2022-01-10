Three suspended over schools payment debacle

Hundreds of teacher’s assistants not paid their stipends

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Three Eastern Cape education department officials have been suspended over a payment debacle that led to hundreds of teacher’s assistants in the province not receiving their stipends on time.



Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the suspensions followed the discovery of discrepancies by officials doing a reconciliation process after the implementation of payments to schools...