Three suspended over schools payment debacle
Hundreds of teacher’s assistants not paid their stipends
Three Eastern Cape education department officials have been suspended over a payment debacle that led to hundreds of teacher’s assistants in the province not receiving their stipends on time.
Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the suspensions followed the discovery of discrepancies by officials doing a reconciliation process after the implementation of payments to schools...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.