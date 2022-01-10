Tavern probed over underage drinkers

Liquor Board investigating after photos on Facebook show children carrying alcohol outside establishment during New Year’s event

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The owners of a popular Gqeberha tavern have apologised after photographs of underage children carrying alcohol and in compromising positions were published on their Facebook page.



The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has since lodged an investigation after the pictures of the New Year’s Eve party went viral on social media...