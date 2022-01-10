Story of stolen bike comes full circle as honest deed rewarded

Happy ending as cyclist gets wheels back and George resident receives much-needed transport

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



When a George resident bought a second-hand mountain bike last week, he thought he had scored a good deal.



But when he went on Facebook and saw a post about a resident looking for his stolen bike, he quickly realised his deal had been too good to be true...