Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer puts pen to paper with release of poetry collection
Publishing book the latest milestone in legal and musical journey
A lawyer, rock music aficionado and keen writer, Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Nash Vandayar can now tick the box of published poet on his list of achievements.
Vandayar, 54, a defence attorney who has been involved in a number of high-profile and controversial court cases for many years, has released his first book, Rock ’n Poetry, a collection of his own poetry and images...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.