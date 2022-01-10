Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer puts pen to paper with release of poetry collection

Publishing book the latest milestone in legal and musical journey

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A lawyer, rock music aficionado and keen writer, Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Nash Vandayar can now tick the box of published poet on his list of achievements.



Vandayar, 54, a defence attorney who has been involved in a number of high-profile and controversial court cases for many years, has released his first book, Rock ’n Poetry, a collection of his own poetry and images...