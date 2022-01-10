Kidnap for ransom in Western Cape: Police arrest four suspects

Four suspects are due to appear in a Cape Town court on Monday charged with kidnapping a 26-year-old shopkeeper.

They also face a charge of extortion after a ransom was allegedly demanded from his family.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 33.

The victim was snatched in daylight outside his store near Bishop Lavis on Wednesday. The brazen kidnapping was caught on CCTV and shared on social media.

“An integrated police operation was conducted between Bishop Lavis detectives, provincial crime intelligence, provincial organised crime, and the national task force which led to the safe and unharmed return of the victim. The victim was reunited with his family,” said Sgt Wesley Twigg.

The Cape Town-based Weekend Argus newspaper reported the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom of R100,000 for his release. Police to rescue the victim after the snatchers demanded more money.

This comes after kidnappings for ransom in Gauteng. A schoolgirl was safely reunited with her family last week after being abducted from school in November last year. In October, 50 Ethiopian nationals, aged between 12 and 50, were rescued by police. They had been brought into the country to be united with their families living in SA but their handler allegedly demanded money for their release.

