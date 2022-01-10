Justice delayed as interpreters accused of wrongdoings

Drunk, rude, incompetent just some of the accusations levelled at court officials

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Drunk, rude and in some cases incapable of translating — these are just some of the allegations levelled against Gqeberha’s New Law Courts interpreters, with lawyers and prosecutors often left to do their jobs.



In an email by a court official, who is not being named to protect his identity, at least six court interpreters have been named for various acts of poor conduct...