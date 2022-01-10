Justice delayed as interpreters accused of wrongdoings
Drunk, rude, incompetent just some of the accusations levelled at court officials
Drunk, rude and in some cases incapable of translating — these are just some of the allegations levelled against Gqeberha’s New Law Courts interpreters, with lawyers and prosecutors often left to do their jobs.
In an email by a court official, who is not being named to protect his identity, at least six court interpreters have been named for various acts of poor conduct...
