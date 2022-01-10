Gang linked to car hijacking, bank card thefts among weekend arrests

Four suspects linked to a gang responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies in the south of Johannesburg were arrested at the weekend.

Police have been searching for the gang after several cases of hijacking and robbery of bank cards were reported in Lenasia, Ennerdale, De Deur and Orange Farm, said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

A team consisting of crime intelligence, police and metro police officers arrested the four in Lenasia over the weekend. They will appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of car hijacking and armed robbery, he said.

More than 1,460 suspects were arrested during crime prevention operations at the weekend, said Masondo. They were arrested for offences that include car hijacking, murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

