Death toll in fatal N2 taxi crash rises to 10

The death toll in the fatal accident between two taxis on the N2 near Makhanda on Sunday evening has risen to 10.

Another passenger involved in the accident died in Settlers Hospital on Monday at 1pm.

Nine people, including two children died at the scene of accident.

One of the taxis was travelling from Gqeberha to Mthatha with two occupants, while the other was en route to Mossel Bay from Tsolo and was fully loaded.

Both the occupants of the Mthatha-bound taxi, a man and a woman, died while two women, three men and two children, aged between one and four, died in the other taxi.

The tenth person died in hospital.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the fatalities were the highest recorded in a single accident during the festive season so far.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened.

