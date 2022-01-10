Cape biodiversity risk: 9 arrested for illegal trade in rare succulents

Nine suspects have been nabbed for illegal trade in a rare and slow-growing species of succulents.

Officers from the Springbok and Kuils River stock theft and endangered species units made the arrests on Thursday during a joint buy-and-bust operation in Elsies River in the Western Cape, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock.

Police confiscated 3,500 Conophytum achabense plants worth about R200,000 and Conophytum Fredericea plants with an estimated street value of R150,000.

Police also confiscated two vehicles and five cellphones allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

All nine suspects are from Springbok, in the Northern Cape, and were charged with dealing/collecting/transporting and illegal possession of protected plants.

The suspects are due to appear in the Goodwood magistrate’s court soon, said Kock. The investigation continues.