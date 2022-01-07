Street artist on mission to brighten up city

Nicci Swartz’s striking murals are ‘for everyone to see and share in the joy’

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A Gqeberha street artist living her life in vibrant colour is using her talent to bring happiness and joy to others by painting giant murals across the city.



When Nicci Swartz, 46, is not painting one of her eye-catching murals, she is expressing her creative side in her studio by completing beautiful artworks commissioned by her clients...