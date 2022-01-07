Site of Nelson Mandela's historic speeches chosen for Ramaphosa's 2022 Sona

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo pledged: “Following a sad and devastating week in which fires that started on Sunday and destroyed parliament's buildings, including the National Assembly (NA) and sections of the Old Assembly chamber, we made a solemn undertaking that, despite the devastation of the disaster, we will not allow a situation where parliament’s work is derailed or disrupted in any manner.”

They said the City Hall was considered a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and its capacity — as well as its historical significance.

It was the first place where Mandela addressed the nation after his release from prison on February 11, 1990, accompanied by Ramaphosa in his capacity as the chair of the National Reception Committee, a body set up to co-ordinate the activities that followed Mandela's release.

On May 9, 1994, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu introduced Mandela to thousands of jubilant South Africans on the same balcony after his election in the NA as the first democratic president.

A full-sized statue of Mandela was erected on the balcony in 2017 and an exhibition inside the City Hall is dedicated to Madiba as a permanent feature.