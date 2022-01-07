Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever
No end in sight to plague as millions spent to control insects
What is quickly becoming the worst locust plague in SA history has already cost the government millions of rand.
As the swarms of brown locusts in the Eastern and Northern Cape keep growing, experts believe the situation in the Karoo region will become far worse before it starts improving...
