Lamola: Correctional services not involved in sustaining Eugene de Kock

The department of correctional services says it is not involved in the alleged payment of a salary to apartheid-era assassin Eugene de Kock by the state.

Questions about the matter should be directed to the State Security Agency (SSA), justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said. He revealed that he had also not been aware that the state was paying De Kock.

“At the time of assuming my duties as the minister I was not aware of the allegations that [the] parolee is paid, as parolees do not receive payments from the department of correctional services,” he said.

Lamola said De Kock was not being paid or sustained by the department of correctional services and that questions about alleged services rendered to him should be directed to the SSA.

Lamola said upon being placed on parole, De Kock remained in the custody of the SSA as per his parole conditions.