Forensic experts comb scene of fire at department of justice office in Cape Town

Forensic investigators are combing the scene at the department of justice regional office in Cape Town where a wooden door was allegedly set on fire.

The thick door which leads to a fire escape stairwell running along the side of the eight-storey building in Queen Victoria Street was partially burnt when TimesLIVE visited the scene on Friday.

Investigators were seen taking swab samples from two plastic bottles lying at the base of the burnt door.

The office overlooks parliament, which is a few dozen metres away on the other side of the Company Gardens.