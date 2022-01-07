Collapsing Gqeberha beach walkway poses safety risk
Wooden structure has not been repaired for more than two years
The wooden beach walkway in Summerstrand has been in ruins for more than two years, posing a risk to beachgoers and joggers.
Residents who frequently walk along the beach past the Marine Hotel in Summerstrand are faced with a slippery structure with parts of it broken and falling in, while other parts are covered by sand meant to be underneath the structure. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.