Collapsing Gqeberha beach walkway poses safety risk

Wooden structure has not been repaired for more than two years

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
07 January 2022

The wooden beach walkway in Summerstrand has been in ruins for more than two years, posing a risk to beachgoers and joggers. 

Residents who frequently walk along the beach past the Marine Hotel in Summerstrand are faced with a slippery structure with parts of it broken and falling in, while other parts are covered by sand meant to be underneath the structure. ..

