Western Cape passes fourth wave peak, premier calls for end to state of disaster

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province has passed the peak of its fourth wave of Covid-19 and a consistent decline in cases can be expected in the coming weeks.

“While the number of cases and test positivity rate exceeded the second and third wave peaks respectively, hospitalisations were lower and deaths remained low,” he said on Thursday.

There had been no need to open all field hospital wards and “our health platform maintained sufficient capacity to respond”.

Winde called for an end to the national state of disaster.

“Our oxygen-usage increases, which is the most robust measure for Covid-19 hospital capacity, did not exceed 50%, which meant that even at our peak we remained on our own lowest trigger level.