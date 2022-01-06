Six workers attacked by bees in Ballito, two critical

Six people were attacked by a swarm of bees while mowing a lawn in Ballito, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue and Lenmed paramedics were on the scene stabilising two of the six people, who required advanced life support.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said advanced life support paramedics responded to the scene and determined that workers mowing a lawn had disturbed a bee hive.

“Six people were stung with two of them being critical and requiring advanced life support intervention,” he said.

“Paramedics are stabilising the men who will be transported to hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE