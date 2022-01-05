Toxicology report finds Wells Estate children died from poisoning
While nature of substance not officially confirmed, noodle manufacturer says it was an agricultural insecticide
The manufacturer of Howe Instant Noodles has claimed that three Wells Estate children had somehow digested an agricultural insecticide, resulting in their deaths.
In November, siblings Olwam Ngwendu, seven, and Athenkosi, six months old, and their cousin Sinothando, 11, started having convulsions, vomiting and frothing at the mouth and died after allegedly eating two packets of noodles...
