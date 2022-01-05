Police fire warning shot to stop man smashing Constitutional Court windows

A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly using a hammer to smash the windows of the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the SAPS were called at midmorning as a man was found breaking the windows.

When police arrived, the man, estimated to be in his mid-30s, was still busy with his attack.

Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing them until police fired a warning shot.

He was taken into custody and will appear in court shortly.

According to Netshiunda, the man told police why he was smashing the windows, but Netshiunda said that information would not be made public until he had had a psychiatric evaluation.