Man, 25, dies in Helenvale shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Helenvale early on Wednesday morning in a suspected gang-related incident.

The body of Keenan Francis was found in Deverill Road.

Residents said they had heard a shot at about 3.30am, but because it was dark they could not see anything.

“By 6am, community members had found the body of a young man on the pavement,” police spokesperson Andre Beetge said.

“He had a gunshot wound to his head.

“The motive for the killing is unknown, but it is suspected to be gang-related.”

Anyone who can assist the police with information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Xolani Sokhanyile on 082-442-2270 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.

