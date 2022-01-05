Man, 25, dies in Helenvale shooting
A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Helenvale early on Wednesday morning in a suspected gang-related incident.
The body of Keenan Francis was found in Deverill Road.
Residents said they had heard a shot at about 3.30am, but because it was dark they could not see anything.
“By 6am, community members had found the body of a young man on the pavement,” police spokesperson Andre Beetge said.
“He had a gunshot wound to his head.
“The motive for the killing is unknown, but it is suspected to be gang-related.”
Anyone who can assist the police with information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Xolani Sokhanyile on 082-442-2270 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
