'Let’s put state capture behind us and build ethical state': ANC

The ANC is appealing to South Africans to engage with part 1 of the state capture inquiry report in a bid to put state capture in the country's past.

Engaging with the report will allow South Africans to “be part of the national effort to put state capture behind us and build an ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed by the values of our democratic Constitution and the rule of law”, said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The report, of more than 870 pages, was released publicly on Tuesday.

Mabe said the party welcomed the report, which it was yet to process in detail.

“The ANC maintains that the commission is a necessary part of the broader social effort to end all forms of state capture and corruption. The ANC is hopeful that the commission’s report will detail the nature and extent of state capture and corruption, and will present recommendations that assist in taking the country forward,” said Mabe.