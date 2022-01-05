How can I make sure I am safe from Covid-19 at work?

As many return to work this week, experts have cautioned people to adhere to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Covid-19 can spread at the workplace and on the way to work, so it is important to be vigilant.

“Covid-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Exposure can occur at the workplace, while travelling to work, during work-related travel to an area with local community transmission and on the way to and from the workplace.

“The risk of exposure to Covid-19 in the workplace depends on the likelihood of coming within 1m of others, in having frequent physical contact with people who may be infected with Covid-19 and through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects.”

The WHO suggests managers, with the support of an occupational health and safety adviser, look at the risks of exposure and put measures in place to try prevent the spread of infections.

“This should be done for each specific work setting and each job,” it said.

Workers without frequent, close contact with the public and those who have minimal occupational contact with the public and other co-workers have a low exposure risk.

“Examples of such jobs may include remote workers ( working from home), office workers without frequent close contact with others and workers providing teleservices.”