Eastern Cape school tells pupils to provide pregnancy, drug test results

The response to the initial statement was varied. It appears that none of the parents had an issue with the drug tests, but many felt it was unfair for pregnant pupils to be singled out when they didn't get into the position by themselves.

Principal Sizo Butshingi said this would not be the case, however. He said pupils who were found to be pregnant would be treated with dignity. He said none of the students with positive results would be turned away.

“It is important that we know the status of the individuals so we can provide the care they need. Those who test positive will be treated with dignity. Last year we had three incidences of pregnancy. The girls were in matric. Two of them passed with flying colours after taking a month of maternity leave,” he said.

“When girls hide their pregnancies it can contribute poorly to [their] development. Some girls who hide their pregnancies could resort to dumping the foetuses or harming the child [in an attempt to cover up the pregnancy].

“The girls could go into labour during exams. It is an attempt by us to save the [unborn child].

“We cannot send pregnant learners packing but it must be brought to the parents' attention. If she is willing to disclose the name of the father — and if they are in the school — then we will also counsel the father.”

Butshingi said many did not know that the school has programmes to help pupils in need. This includes the “Soul Buddies committee”, which meets to talk with pupils on “stimulative and provocative” topics.