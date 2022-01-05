Accused claims computer told him to kill friend

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



He believes his mother was eaten by stray cats, that he owns every computer in the world, and that President Cyril Ramaphosa is an undercover Somali national.



These are just some of the bizarre ideas in the mind of Abdirazak Ahamed Sahel Waasi, who is accused of murdering another man — because a computer told him to do so...