‘We are living in a movie’ — Shock at parliament fire flaring up again

Firefighters had largely contained the blaze, which broke out on Sunday morning, but strong winds reignited and fanned the fire late on Monday.

It threatened to spread to the official office of the president, Tuynhuys, after engulfing “the entire roof”.

JP Smith, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, were “completely gutted”.

“Wind taking flames close to palm trees in Company Gardens, 10m from Tuynhuys. Crews are dampening down vegetation separating both buildings. Heavy-duty, aerial firefighting appliances have just arrived, that can operate within the current strong winds,” he said.

The fire has since been contained.

The fire has gripped much of the nation's attention and reignited calls by the EFF to move parliament to Tshwane.

On social media, many shared their shock at the fire flaring up again and weighed in on security at the building.