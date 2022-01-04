News

IN PICTURES | Parliament fire reignites

By TIMESLIVE - 04 January 2022
Firefighting reinforcements had to be called in on Monday afternoon as the fire at the parliament buildings caught alight.
Image: Maryam Adams

A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has again erupted.

"[The] fire has just re-emerged and it's now engulfing the entire roof of the National Assembly. It's inexplicable, as we thought it's been put out completely,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday afternoon.

Smoke billows into the air on Monday after a fire at the parliament building reignited, seemingly by winds that were beginning to pick up.
Image: Maryam Adams
A reignited blaze at the parliament building had "completely engulfed" the roof, according to parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo.
Image: Maryam Adams
Tourists taking pictures of Table Mountain with parliament burning in the foreground.
Image: Aron Hyman
The fire at the parliamentary building was not yet under control on Monday afternoon, said JP Smith, MMC for safety and security.
Image: Maryam Adams
Smoke billowing from parliament behind St Geroge's Cathedral.
Image: Aron Hyman
The fire at parliament in Cape Town flared up on Monday afternoon.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

Most Read