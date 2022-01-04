Happy New Year’s reunion for relieved couple

Wife back with husband two weeks after going missing

By Simtembile Mgidi -

It was a happy New Year’s reunion for a husband and wife of 20 years when a woman who had been missing for two weeks was finally reunited with her family.



Last seen by relatives in the middle of December, Buzelwa Jebe, 53, was able to welcome 2022 with her relieved husband by her side...