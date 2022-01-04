Floyd Shivambu says Ramaphosa ‘irrationally praised’ City of Cape Town for its response to parliament fire

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa for praising the City of Cape Town's response to the fire that broke out at parliament on Sunday.

Taking to social media, Shivambu implied the extent of the damage caused by the fire contradicted remarks made by the president about the city being “one that works”.

Shivambu shared pictures of the National Assembly building that went up in flames and questioned whether the city had stopped the fire.

“Did Ramaphosa’s city and province that work stop the fire that burnt down this symbol of colonialism and apartheid? He just wanted an opportunity to irrationally praise his friends. Where’s the work of the city and province here? Let’s relocate parliament to one capital city!”