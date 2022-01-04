News

Family’s trauma as young woman’s body found in razed home

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
04 January 2022

When neighbours woke to flames billowing from a couple’s home early on Sunday, they never expected to make the grisly discovery of a young woman’s body.

The body of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal administration clerk Asipe Ndayi, 27, was discovered in the house she had lived in with her boyfriend in Kwazakhele...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read