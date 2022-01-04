Exploding entertainment not so pretty for lost pets

Though the discharge of fireworks in Nelson Mandela Bay on New Year’s Eve was fairly quiet compared with previous years, for about a dozen dogs hit by cars on highways, and 13 others left astray, it was traumatic.

Kariega SPCA inspector Mariaan Wentzel said a few pets had been reported missing in their region.

Luckily, most of them had since been found.

She said these animals had become frightened by the loud bangs and had tried to escape.

Animal Welfare Society Gqeberha general manager Cynthia van Rhijn knew of four dogs being killed when they were hit by cars while trying to escape the noise.

Thirteen stray dogs had been brought to their shelter, only one of which had since been claimed by its owner.

Van Rhijn said a stray male husky had been found scared and hiding away at the harbour near the Campanile entrance, presumably frightened by the loud bangs of fireworks.

“At least he is now safe with us, but I cannot believe that no-one has come looking for him, or any of the other dogs in our care yet.

“Just imagine what it must be like for these pets to be frightened, running scared.

“It's unfair that selfish pleasure causes such senseless suffering.”

She said most complaints about fireworks had emanated from the Algoa Park, Richmond Hill, Overbaakens, Sidwell, Sydenham, Westering and Walmer areas.

Wentzel also thanked the metro police for helping the SPCA to confiscate fireworks and issuing fines to businesses that were not compliant.

“The amount of confiscated fireworks meant fewer could be sold, a loss of income, and a lesson learnt.

“Thank you to the SPCA that worked in the streets taking fireworks from children.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said no arrests had been made for damaging infrastructure.

“The people behaved. There were some fireworks, but no complaints were received,” Beegte said.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said through their joint compliance operation focusing on fireworks in Kariega, they had confiscated fireworks worth R4,820.

Two shops in Kariega received R2,000 fines.

