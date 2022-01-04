News

Anguish for family of still-missing Zwide initiate

Searches throughout festive season fail to provide clues on whereabouts of Lindokuhle Debruin, 21

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
04 January 2022

It has been a bleak festive season for the family of Zwide initiate Lindokuhle Debruin as they came up empty-handed during their search across the province for the missing 21-year-old.

While scores of SA families celebrated the holiday together, for Debruin’s family it was not a happy one...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read