Anguish for family of still-missing Zwide initiate

Searches throughout festive season fail to provide clues on whereabouts of Lindokuhle Debruin, 21

Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



It has been a bleak festive season for the family of Zwide initiate Lindokuhle Debruin as they came up empty-handed during their search across the province for the missing 21-year-old.



While scores of SA families celebrated the holiday together, for Debruin’s family it was not a happy one...