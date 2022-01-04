Anguish for family of still-missing Zwide initiate
Searches throughout festive season fail to provide clues on whereabouts of Lindokuhle Debruin, 21
It has been a bleak festive season for the family of Zwide initiate Lindokuhle Debruin as they came up empty-handed during their search across the province for the missing 21-year-old.
While scores of SA families celebrated the holiday together, for Debruin’s family it was not a happy one...
