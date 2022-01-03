What makes an event a ‘mass gathering’ or ‘superspreader’?

Experts have warned about mass gatherings as potential Covid-19 superspreader events, but what number of people at a gathering is too many?

Government recently adjusted the lockdown level 1 restrictions to limit gatherings to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to hold this number of people with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity must be used.

“The risk of an increase in infections is still high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Government therefore calls on all organisers of these gatherings to ensure all health protocols are observed at all times and that all attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated,” it said.