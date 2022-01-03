‘Is this what adjusted level 1 has become?’ — Mboweni criticises partygoers without face masks

While many have enjoyed the change in restrictions under lockdown level 1, retired finance minister Tito Mboweni has criticised partygoers for not wearing face masks.

In an image recently shared on social media, more than 10 people can be seen gathered at what looks like a public park with none wearing face masks.

“Is this what adjusted level 1 has become? Really now? No masks, just fun!” exclaimed Mboweni.