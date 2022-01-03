Baby found dead on N12, limbs tied, bruises on body

A case of murder is under investigation after a weeks-old baby boy's body was found on the N12 in North West on New Year's Day.

The discovery was made by a motorist near Stilfontein outside Klerksdorp, said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

The infant's hands and legs were tied with a plastic bag.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the baby had bruises on his body.

He was dressed in grey trousers and a white vest.

“No arrest has been made and the investigation continues.”

Anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Stilfontein detective commander Lt-Col Johannes Mokgosi on 082 416 1303 or call the SA Police Service Crime Stop number 086 001 0111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE