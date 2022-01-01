News

WATCH LIVE | Desmond Tutu remembered at funeral service in Cape Town

By Timeslive - 01 January 2022

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be honoured in an official state funeral held at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday morning.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town last week at the age of 90.

He was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

