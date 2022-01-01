News

NICD reports 193,104 active cases of Covid-19

By TIMESLIVE - 01 January 2022
There has been 418 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
There has been 418 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
Image: NICD

The province with the most new Covid-19 cases reported on the last day of 2021 — as the country geared up to celebrate New Year's Eve without a curfew in place — is the Western Cape (26%), followed closely by KwaZulu-Natal (25%) and then Gauteng (18%).

There are more than 190,000 active cases in the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 11,754 new cases in an update posted on Friday.

This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in SA to 3,458,286.

The positivity rate was recorded as 27.2%.

An additional 84 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 91,145 to date.

A total of 21,231,024 tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read