NICD reports 193,104 active cases of Covid-19

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 11,754 new cases in an update posted on Friday.

This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in SA to 3,458,286.

The positivity rate was recorded as 27.2%.

An additional 84 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 91,145 to date.

A total of 21,231,024 tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors.