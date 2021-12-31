Zodwa Wabantu opts for ‘holiday’ and skips Kariega event

Adventure Events owner says he is out of pocket after star failed to turn up for Exclusive All White Party engagement

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has left the owner of a Kariega company out of pocket and with his reputation damaged after she failed to pitch for a gig he arranged late in November.



Instead of taking to the stage at the Kariega Exclusive All White Party, Wabantu posted pictures on Instagram of herself and a man cruising on a boat with drinks in hand...