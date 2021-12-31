Slain woman’s brother attacks murder accused

At first, Lutho Gaju thought his twin sister was just asleep in her boyfriend’s bed.

He tried shaking her and calling out her name, but she did not respond.

Then he noticed the blood on the bedding and the curtains. It slowly dawned on him that she was dead.

The body of his sister, Olwethu Gaju, 20, was lying in her boyfriend’s bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back.

At that moment her boyfriend, Xolisa Tyombo, 26, arrived.

Lutho attacked him and kept at it until the police arrived and dragged him off the man who allegedly killed his sister.

Tyombo, who is also the father of their one-year-old daughter, was arrested at the scene on Monday morning.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

“This was not the first time we had fought,” Lutho said at their family home in Kwazakhele on Thursday.

“He had beaten my sister up before and we got into several fights.

“But this time he didn’t even fight back. He just kept saying he was sorry.

“But I felt numb. I knew my sister was dead, and I felt nothing on the inside.

“But when I saw him I became furious, and then the police pulled me off him.”