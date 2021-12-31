Slain woman’s brother attacks murder accused
Distraught Lutho Gaju erupts in rage after finding his twin sister Olwethu stabbed to death in her boyfriend’s bed
At first, Lutho Gaju thought his twin sister was just asleep in her boyfriend’s bed.
He tried shaking her and calling out her name, but she did not respond.
Then he noticed the blood on the bedding and the curtains. It slowly dawned on him that she was dead.
The body of his sister, Olwethu Gaju, 20, was lying in her boyfriend’s bedroom with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back.
At that moment her boyfriend, Xolisa Tyombo, 26, arrived.
Lutho attacked him and kept at it until the police arrived and dragged him off the man who allegedly killed his sister.
Tyombo, who is also the father of their one-year-old daughter, was arrested at the scene on Monday morning.
He appeared in court on Wednesday.
“This was not the first time we had fought,” Lutho said at their family home in Kwazakhele on Thursday.
“He had beaten my sister up before and we got into several fights.
“But this time he didn’t even fight back. He just kept saying he was sorry.
“But I felt numb. I knew my sister was dead, and I felt nothing on the inside.
“But when I saw him I became furious, and then the police pulled me off him.”
Olwethu’s death saw dozens of her friends, family and neighbours march through the streets of Kwazakhele on Thursday, and make their way to the New Brighton police station.
As the group walked from the Gaju family home in Tsotsobe Street towards Ntshekisa Road, more people joined the march.
The group grew to about 100 people who sang, danced and blew whistles.
Cars driving past also hooted and waved in support.
Posters in the crowd called for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) and demanded that women and children be treated with love and respect.
Newly formed Sophumelela Foundation founder Nomatshawe Ruselo said it had helped arrange the march as the organisation aimed to draw more attention to the prevalence of GBV and child abuse, especially in Kwazakhele and New Brighton.
“We are pleading with the police to keep this man off our streets.
“We don’t want to see [alleged] perpetrators of violence against women and children walking in our neighbourhoods.
“They must be kept behind bars,” Ruselo said.
“Victims need to realise they need to talk about abuse.
“They need to show the perpetrators that they do not have power over them and expose their violent behaviour,” she said.
According to Lutho, the couple’s rocky relationship hit another rough patch and they were constantly fighting in the days leading up to her death.
“Olwethu and I were at a party together about two weeks ago.
“I took her home late that night before heading back to the party, and Xolisa said he saw us coming home.
“He did not recognise me because I was wearing a hoodie, so he accused my sister of having another boyfriend.”
It is suspected that Olwethu died on Sunday night but her body was only discovered on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that Tyombo had been arrested at the scene on Monday.
He appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.
“The deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper body, and she appeared to have been burnt with boiling water,” Beetge said.
Lutho said Tyombo’s mother had bumped into his younger sister on Monday and said that Olwethu had spent the previous night at her house and needed to be picked up.
“I went to the house and found Olwethu in Xolisa’s bed. She was lying under a blanket and it looked like she was asleep.
“Only when I tried to wake her did I realise she was dead,” Lutho said with his eyes brimming with tears.
“When he [Xolisa] came into the house, he just said ‘sorry’.
“I started beating him, but he didn’t even try to stop me. When the police came, they pulled us apart.
“I identified the body and they took Olwethu away.”
Olwethu matriculated from Linkside High School this year, and according to her brother she had been accepted at the University of Cape Town.
Lutho said he’d had a special bond with his sister.
When it is time for them to go for their initiation, the Xhosa tradition dictates that boys making their way into manhood should be accompanied by their twin.
“She spent that time with me and we became even closer,” he said.
“We always joked that she was one of the boys now, and she liked telling us she was a man,” he said.
“When we went out with our friends she would always tell the men to keep quiet, saying ‘I am the biggest man’.”
On Thursday, family members from across the province started arriving at the home in preparation for the funeral on Friday.
He said his sister’s daughter would stay with them for the time being.
HeraldLIVE
