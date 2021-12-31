ConCourt victory for life partners left out of wills

Bwanya approached the high court after the executors of Ruch’s estate, which was worth more than R10m, discovered that Bwanya was not in his will.

Ruch had never updated his will, which left his entire estate to his mother Lorna Ruch, who died in 2013.

Bwanya wanted to claim from the estate as a surviving spouse, but the executor rejected her claim. She eventually reached a settlement with the executor and received R3m in a full and final settlement.

However, she sought more than R10m, made up from the sales of Ruch’s R6.7m Camps Bay house and R2.5m Mouille Point flat and R1m in financial investments.

In September 2020 Western Cape High Court Judge Penelope Magona said the Intestate Succession Act should be amended to include, alongside the word spouse, the words, “or a partner in a permanent opposite-sex life partnership in which the partners had undertaken reciprocal duties of support and had been committed to marrying each other”.

Bwanya approached the Constitutional Court to have Judge Magona’s order, that sections of the Act were invalid and unconstitutional because they do not allow for surviving life partners in a permanent opposite-sex life partnership to inherit from their late partners' estates, confirmed.

In handing down its ruling on Friday, the Constitutional Court said omissions in the Intestate Succession Act and the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act of “partners in permanent life partnerships in which they had undertaken reciprocal duties of support” were unconstitutional and invalid.

“The sections are to be read as including surviving partners of a permanent life partnership terminated by the death of one intestate partner where they had undertaken reciprocal duties of support.”

The court said Bwanya and Ruch had lived together “in a committed romantic relationship”.

“Two months before they were to commence lobola negotiations, the deceased passed away. The deceased died testate having nominated his mother as the only heir to his estate. His mother, however, had predeceased him.

“[Bwanya] lodged two say in terms of the Administration of Estates Act against the deceased's estate. One claim, founded on the Intestate Succession Act, was for inheritance. The other, pegged on the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act, was for maintenance.”

The court said Bwanya contended that sections of the Intestate Succession Act discriminated against her and women similarly placed on the grounds of gender, sexual orientation and marital status.