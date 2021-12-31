Artist Rasta becomes the centre of attention as mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Artist Lebani Sirenje, famously known as Rasta, stole the show at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where late archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu’s remains lay in state on Friday.

Sirenje, who is renowned for painting portraits of prominent South Africans at their funerals, enthralled mourners with two paintings of the Arch on Friday morning. Scores of people took turns to pose for pictures with Rasta. He is often criticised for drawing pictures dissimilar to the actual person.

“I always paint the fallen legends, so I found it befitting to come all the way from the Johannesburg,” said Rasta. “As an African, I am from Zimbabwe and my father is Mozambican, I had to come here. He (Tutu) also coined the phrase ‘rainbow nation’.”

Rasta said he took the criticism in his stride. He said he received threats before he drew the painting of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

“It is not easy to sit in front of mourners and paint the deceased,” he said.