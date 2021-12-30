WATCH | 'It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians queue to bid Tutu farewell

Clouds gather above the Cape Town city bowl as residents pay their final respects to Desmond Tutu who died aged 90 on Sunday.

-

The Dean of St George's Cathedral, Michael Weeder, and Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stand at the casket containing the body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday, December 30 2021.

Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS A gloomy morning to meet a solemn procession. As Capetonians woke to news of unusual rain in December, Archbishop Desmond Tutu's remains were making their way through the streets of the city. His coffin is minimalist — a simple pine casket with a small bunch of flowers. This is in line with “the Arch's” requests for his burial. From as early as 7.30am, residents of the Mother City made their way to St George's Cathedral. Among them was Thelma Mbe, who waited patiently outside, dressed in black with a purple bow. “I feel so honoured to be here. I am feeling so blessed,” she says. Tutu's remains will lie in state until 5pm on Thursday and again on Friday from 9am to 5pm.

