News

Unleashing the pencil’s incredible power

Pupils from grades 8 to 11 invited to enter fine art competition

By Roslyn Baatjies - 30 December 2021

Westville Secondary School teacher Preston Brooks fell in love with drawing as a fine art student at Nelson Mandela University in 2010.

Eleven years later, the 30-year-old founded The Nest Atelier to create a safe space for young people to  express themselves freely...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear
Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

Most Read