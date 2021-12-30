Unleashing the pencil’s incredible power
Pupils from grades 8 to 11 invited to enter fine art competition
Westville Secondary School teacher Preston Brooks fell in love with drawing as a fine art student at Nelson Mandela University in 2010.
Eleven years later, the 30-year-old founded The Nest Atelier to create a safe space for young people to express themselves freely...
