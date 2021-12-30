Some nations rethink isolation, testing rules as Omicron sweeps globe

Global Covid-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies.

Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between December 22 and 28, with myriad countries posting new all-time highs in the previous 24 hours, including the US, Australia, many in Europe and Argentina and Bolivia.

Though studies have suggested Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, the sheer number of people testing positive mean that hospitals in some countries could soon be overwhelmed, while businesses might struggle to carry on without quarantined workers.

Researchers in SA found that a key part of the immune system's second-line defence — its T cells — are highly effective at recognising and attacking the Omicron variant, preventing most infections from progressing to critical illness.

Political leaders in some nations, fearful of the economic impact of keeping so many workers at home, were considering shortening the period required for isolation after a positive Covid-19 test or exposure.

Spain said on Wednesday it was reducing the quarantine period to seven days from 10, while Italy said it was planning to relax isolation rules for those who came into close contact with sufferers of the virus.

Earlier this week US health authorities released new guidance shortening the isolation period for people with a confirmed infection to five days from 10, so long as they are asymptomatic.