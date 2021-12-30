Relative arrested after dog's grisly find on Christmas day

A dog’s grisly find on Christmas day led family members to the discovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy who had gone missing on December 15.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Ayabulela Abongwe Kubheka from Nyezane in Estcourt disappeared from his grandmother’s home after she had left him in bed to warm a meal. When she returned there was no sign of him.

At about 6am on December 25, Ayabulela’s uncle saw a dog with a human leg in its mouth. He later spotted the dog digging in the neighbour’s yard and, on investigation, found a shallow grave.

Mbele said he called community members to help him dig up the grave and they discovered the child’s body.

“The 32-year-old neighbour, who was also a relative, attempted to escape but was apprehended by the community. The suspect allegedly told the community that he killed the boy by choking him because he needed his body to protect his house from being bewitched by people. He dug a shallow grave in his yard and buried him.”

Mbele said the man was arrested and appeared in the Estcourt magistrate's court on a murder charge. He was remanded until January 6.

TimesLIVE